Indiana seventh- and eighth-grade students can still apply for the 21st Century Scholars program, but the June 30 deadline is approaching.
The 21st Century Scholarship is the state’s early college promise program that provides up to four years of undergraduate tuition and fees for eligible students at Indiana colleges and universities.
Students must apply during their seventh- or eighth-grade year. Students cannot apply past June 30 of their eighth-grade year. Most students who qualify for the federal free- and reduced-lunch guidelines will qualify.
Since its inception in 1990, more than 45,000 students have earned a degree or credential through the program and there are more than 100,000 students enrolled today.
Students in the 21st Century Scholars program go to college at much higher rates than the statewide average, with 81% percent of students who meet the program requirements enrolling in college, compared to the statewide average of 53%. The Indiana Commission for Higher Educaton 2022 College Readiness Report highlights how the program closes the race and ethnicity equity gap for low-income students.
The commission has split the state into eight outreach regions, and the Commission’s outreach coordinators are available via phone or email. The contact for the West Region, which includes Vigo and surrounding counties, is Rachel Meyer, RMeyer@che.in.gov. She also can be reached at 317-447-4870.
Help is also available in Spanish by calling 317-232-1072 or 317-617-0318.
Learn more and apply at www.scholars.in.gov/enroll.
