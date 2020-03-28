The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Vigo, Sullivan, Clay and Owen counties.
The warning is set to expire at 4:45 p.m.
According to an alert from the National Weather Service a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles north of Sullivan, or 15 miles south of Terre Haute, moving northeast at 55 mph at 4:09 p.m
The weather service is warning of quarter size hail, damage to vehicles is expected.
Locations impacted include Brazil, Farmersburg, Knightsville, Clay City, Harmony, Staunton, Center Point, Riley, Cory, Saline City, Bowling Green and Pimento. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 12 and 29.
