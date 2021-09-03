Friday was a golden day at the Paralympics for three athletes with Terre Haute connections - and a world record was shattered in the process.
Indiana State sophomore track and field sprinter Noah Malone and swimmer Evan Austin, a Terre Haute native and ISU alumnus, both won gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics. So did Robert Griswold, who is a volunteer coach with the Sycamores' women's swimming program.
Both Austin and Malone competed in their final events of the Paralympics and both saved their best for last.
Malone was part of a 400 universal relay team that set a world record time in the co-ed event. The winning time of 45.52 seconds bested the previous mark set by China earlier in the Paralympics by .10 seconds.
Austin, a 2011 Terre Haute South graduate who competes with spastic paraplegia, won gold in the 50-meter butterfly S7 class, with a time of 28.98 seconds.
For Austin, it was a sweet accomplishment and in confirmed his status as the world's best in his 50 butterfly class. Austin won the 2019 world championship in the event.
It was also Austin's first gold in three Paralympic trips. Austin competed in the 2012 Games in London and the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. He did not medal at those events, but earned two medals in the Tokyo Games.
Austin beat silver medalist Andrii Trusov of Ukraine by five one-hundredths of a second. Austin's time of 28.98 seconds is an American record.
Austin, who is currently a volunteer coach for the Purdue women's swimming team, previously won bronze in the 400-meter freestyle on Wednesday.
Malone - a Fishers native who competes with Leber's Hereditary Optic Neuropathy, a condition that makes Malone legally blind - ran the first leg of the universal relay.
The universal relay includes two men and two women per team with different disabilities. Malone's teammates were Brittni Mason, Nick Mayhugh and Tatyana McFadden.
Malone's team was never seriously threatened in the relay and won by nearly two seconds over Great Britain. China, the world record holders entering the event, were disqualified and finished last.
Malone had previously won silver medals in the 100 meter and 400 meter events in the T12 class.
Malone will be honored at ISU's football game Sept. 25 at Memorial Stadium.
Griswold won gold in the 100 butterfly S8 class. Griswold, a Freehold, N.J. native who competes with cerebral palsy, had a winning time of 1:02.03 in the butterfly.
Griswold had previously won gold in the 100 backstroke S8 class earlier in the Paralympics. His time in that event was 1:02.55, a world record.
Griswold competed collegiately at Carson-Newman and Fresno Pacific, where he swam for current ISU women's swimming coach Josh Christensen. ISU does not have a men's swimming program.
Griswold lists himself as a 2020 ISU graduate on his online LinkedIn profile.
Griswold also won a bronze medal in the 2016 Games in the 100 backstroke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.