Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen today said he has put three officers on leave while allegations of misconduct are investigated by an outside agency.
"I have been made aware of an allegation of improper conduct regarding three officers of the Terre Haute Police Department following the pursuit Sunday morning that ended in Lewis, Indiana," Keen said in a news release this afternoon.
"Pursuant to policy and practices regarding such allegations, the three officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Also pursuant to policy, I spoke with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office and requested an impartial investigation by an outside agency.
"After consultation with the prosecutor’s office, I must refer any further questions regarding the investigation to their office," the chief said.
City police earlier this week reported they were called about 1:30 a.m. Sunday to the south parking lot of Candlewood Suites in the 700 block of Wabash Avenue for a report of gunshots.
The victim told police he was shot at while in his truck. While fleeing the area, the victim's truck struck another vehicle at Ninth and Ohio streets. The victim and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to local hospitals for treatment of injuries.
Police said they located the suspect and attempted to stop his vehicle, and a pursuit ended in Lewis in southern Vigo County.
Chance Kernstein, 36, was taken into custody on charges of criminal recklessness, intimidation, pointing a firearm and resisting arrest.
