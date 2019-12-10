Three Terre Haute elementary schools were briefly placed on lockout this morning due to police activity in the area.
Meadows, Deming, and Franklin elementary schools were placed on lockout shortly before 8:30 a.m.
Terre Haute Police said a suspect ran from a traffic stop made by the drug task force. The person was located, public information officer Ryan Adamson said.
Adamson said officers attempted to stop a car at around 17th and Sycamore for failure to signal turn. The driver led police on a short chase ending at 22nd and Cleveland.
The suspect fled on foot, however, and was ultimately apprehend by a police dog. He was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for injuries sustained.
The suspect’s name and charges will be released once he is booked into Vigo County Jail, police said.
Vigo County Schools spokesman Bill Riley said the schools were placed on lockout for a few minutes after police notified school administrators of the activity.
Riley said schools are secured at all times, but under lockout status visitors are not allowed to enter school buildings.
