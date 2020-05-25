Three inmates at the federal prison in Terre Haute have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons coronavirus resource page.
No staff have tested positive, and no deaths have occurred at the U.S. Penitentiary, according to the website, which is updated each afternoon. The penitentiary is the maximum security prison at the Federal Correctional Complex.
Nationwide, there are 1,556 federal inmates and 175 BOP staff who have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19. There have been 59 federal inmate deaths and no BOP staff member deaths attributed to COVID-19 disease, according to the website.
Currently, 3,144 inmates and 414 staff have recovered.
Nationwide, the Bureau of Prisons has 136,968 federal inmates in BOP-managed institutions and 12,109 in community-based facilities.
It has about 36,000 staff members.
According to the website, the BOP has begun additional testing of asymptomatic inmates to assist in slowing transmissions within a correctional setting.
