A Terre Haute man has been cited following a Monday crash on Illinois 1 in Clark County, and another Terre Haute man was hospitalized in critical condition.
Jessie G. Cooper, 26, was given citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no insurance, disobeying a flagger and DUI drugs, according to Illinois State Police.
Police said Cooper was driving a southbound 2014 Toyota Corolla when he disobeyed an Illinois Department of Transportation worker’s stop sign and continued into a construction zone. The Toyota collided head-on with a 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Willie E. Sebastian, 65, of Terre Haute.
Sebastian was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
Cooper and his passenger, 25-year-old Linda Hope Jasmine Soulliere of Paris, Illinois, were both taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.