Three people were injured by gunfire at Show Me’s Sports Bar & Grill, 2324 S. Third Street, shortly before 9:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Terre Haute police.
Officers dispatched to a call of fight in progress and shots fired discovered a man had been injured by gunfire and fled to a nearby gas station, city police said on their Facebook page. The man was taken to Union Hospital.
Officers then found two other shooting victims had been taken to Regional Hospital by a third party and were being treated there.
No arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661 or Crimestoppers at 812-238-7867.
THPD was assisted by the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.
