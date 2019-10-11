Disciplinary charges have been filed against three Southern Indiana judges related to a May incident which led to the shooting of two of them.
The Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications announced today that Clark County judges Andrew Adams and Brad Jacobs and Crawford County Judge Sabrina Bell are charged with multiple counts of misconduct.
The charges stem from their behavior while in Indianapolis at a judicial conference May 1 — an incident which led to a physical altercation and ultimately the shooting of Adams and Jacobs by a third party.
Adams is charged with three counts of misconduct; Bell and Jacobs each have two counts.
The disciplinary charges allege violations of the Code of Judicial Conduct, which requires them to "act in a manner at all times that promotes public confidence in the integrity of the judiciary; to not engage in extrajudicial activity that undermines a judge’s integrity; and to comply with the law," a news release from the commission states.
Adams and two other suspects were charged with felonies, including battery related to the incident; Adams pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in the case.
The Justices of the Supreme Court have final say to determine what, if any, misconduct occurred, the news release states. The judges have 20 days to respond to the charges.
This story will be updated.
