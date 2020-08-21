The filing period for Vigo County School Board elections closed at noon today, with six people filing in District 1 and two in District 3.
All three incumbents, Jackie Lower, Mel Burks and Paul Lockhart, are seeking re-election.
Those filing in District one are Leah Myers, Amy Lore, Lower, Mary Howard-Hamilton, Hiawatha Garrett and Burks. Two seats are up for election in District 1.
Those filing for the District 3 seat are incumbent Paul Lockhart and Stacy Killion.
School board candidates appear on the ballot without a party designation. While school board candidates must live in their respective districts, all school board slots are elected by voters at-large, meaning voters can cast ballots in each and every race.
The election is Nov. 3.
