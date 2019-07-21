Three Missouri residents died and three other people were injured Saturday in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Effingham, Illinois.
Illinois State Police on Sunday identified those killed as Virginia Abrams, 59, Marleen Murphy, 61, and Mathew Murphy, 63, all from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood, Missouri.
The crash occurred around 11 a.m. as eastbound traffic slowed in a construction area at mile post 90, four miles west of Effingham, according to a news release.
Police said the driver of a semi-trailer failed to slow and his truck collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by Abrams. The impact sent the SUV into a trailer in front of the vehicle and a third semi struck a concrete dividing wall, coming to rest between the wall and the SUV.
Two passengers in the SUV, Bob Abrams, 66, of Wildwood, and Janice Smart, 68, of St. Charles, Missouri, were taken to St. John's Hospital in Springfield along with the driver of the truck that failed to slow, Ancelmo James Campos, 35, of Toledo, Ohio.
Campos faces charges for failure to reduce speed to avoid the crash, according to police.
Police said a fourth semi-trailer was reportedly hit by the semi that struck the concrete divider but left the scene.
The crash resulted in the closure of a 10-mile stretch of I-70 for six hours between Effingham and Altamont. Some eastbound motorists were stranded for four hours as authorities investigated the incident, removed the wreckage and repaired a section of the concrete divider.
