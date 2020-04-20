Three people have been arrested in connection with a violent attack Feb. 24 at Marylaine Apartments on Ash Street on the city's north side.
Paris Marshon Scott, 26, and Tessa Eveleanshae Reed, 26, were arrested Friday evening at the Roadway Inn in Terre Haute on charges of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, burglary, and strangulation through a city police investigation.
Ronnie Scott, 50, was booked in April 12 on the same three criminal charges. He is the father of Paris Scott.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a man told police Paris Scott had entered the man's apartment uninvited and demanded pain patches from the man. The man refused. Paris Scott, his girlfriend Reed, and Ronnie Scott all entered the apartment, where Paris Scott and Ronnie Scott both allegedly battered the man.
Medical records showed the man was treated at a local hospital for broken bones and injuries to his face.
Surveillance video from the apartments showed the three suspects enter the apartment, and a property manager confirmed the identities of the three suspects in the video.
Paris Scott, Ronnie Scott and Reed are being held in the Vigo County Jail with bond set at $50,000, no 10 percent allowed. They are to appear in Vigo Superior Court 6 for hearings.
