A Terre Haute Police Department sergeant has been suspended following complaints about a recent social media post, according to a statement from THPD Chief Shawn Keen.

Sgt. Bradley Newman, who is also Vigo County Clerk, has been placed on immediate relief of duty pending the outcome of a department investigation.

Keen said the department has received complaints regarding what has been described as “bias-based social media posts.”

On Dec. 6, Newman on his personal Facebook page made a post that called for the use of nuclear weapons against China as retaliation for purportedly using COVID-19 as a bio weapon.

In part, he wrote, “Is it just me or does anyone think we ought to nuke China. This virus wasn’t an accident. Kind of tired of the United States allowing people to walk all over us then wondering why people don’t look at us as a superpower. China needs to be held accountable!”

A respondent then asked: "Are you really suggesting murdering millions of innocent men, women and children as a recourse for the pandemic? What proof is there that this was intentional? Please read evidence only, not some cracks pot on you tube spouting conspiracy theories. I expect more from my elected officials than this type of xenophobic genocide."

Newman responded: "Yes I am. Absolutely! Smoke'em. Time to have a set and send the message it's not acceptable. Elected official or not - this pandemic is their fault and they need to be held accountable. Proof? How much more proof do you need? If you don't like it don't follow my page but this is ridiculous - the amount of damage this has caused needs to have consequences."

The post has since been deleted.

Keen said that while it is inappropriate for him to comment on an ongoing investigation, “I will unequivocally state that the posts presented to me in these complaints do not reflect my personal values, those of the Terre Haute Police Department, or the City of Terre Haute.”

Attempts to reach Newman were not successful. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett did not respond to requests for comment.

This story will be updated.