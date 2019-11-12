Terre Haute Police announced Tuesday its department will begin being featured on A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD," on Friday and Saturday.
The announcement comes after the Terre Haute Board of Works approved a one-year contract with production company Big Fish Entertainment in October.
Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson teased the upcoming shows in a tweet at noon Tuesday.
Who’s staying home this Friday and Saturday night to watch the THPD on LIVE PD?!?!? Buckle up...we’re coming your way...#LivePD #LivePDNation @OfficalLivePD @AETV @danabrams pic.twitter.com/4lm4TJm9Ke— Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) November 12, 2019
Shortly after Adamson's tweet, Live PD shared a promo video showcasing Terre Haute, among others, as being featured on the "most watched series on television.
‼️It's the announcement you've all been waiting for‼️ #LivePDNation, see which four departments will be joining us Friday and Saturday at 9PM for the next four weeks of #LivePD! 🚔 pic.twitter.com/SPoDalQPbT— Live PD on A&E (@OfficialLivePD) November 12, 2019
Live PD camera crews will follow officers on the job on Friday and Saturday nights, with television viewers seeing what local police officers see during their shifts. A delay of about 20 minutes prevents the airing of disturbing content or the release of information that could compromise investigations.
Police Chief Shawn Keen has said the show will help the department recruit new talent, offer a look at what officers do every day and increase transparency.
Officers volunteer for the program, which films during the department's mid shift — from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. The program usually follows the same three to five officers through a program, with other officers filmed during multiple police vehicle responses.
The show does not film inside a house, unless given permission of the homeowner.
But not everyone is as gung-ho about the show coming to town as is the police department.
Vigo Commissioner Brendan Kearns criticized the decision, calling it, "an extremely poor decision by the city.
"As our community goes one step forward, this puts us three steps back,” Kearns said at a Vigo County Board of Commissioners meeting in mid October.
