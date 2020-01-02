Terre Haute police have arrested a man on a preliminary charge of murder in a stabbing discovered about 9:55 p.m. Wednesday at 233 S. Ninth Street.
Arrested was Justin C. Gasaway, 32, of that address. He his held without bond.
Police chief Shawn Keen said officers and medics were dispatched on a report of a man unconscious on the porch of the Ninth Street address. Officers were informed the man was thought to be homeless but frequented the area.
He was taken to Union Hospital but declared dead soon after arrival. Officers were informed he had injuries including what appeared to be a stab wound to the back, the chief said in a news release.
Officers and crime scene technicians worked the case throughout the night, and detectives arrested Gasaway just before 6 this morning, the chief said.
The victim's name is being withheld pending identification and notification of family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.