Officers with the Terre Haute Police Department are being recognized Friday evening for outstanding service at the annual Officers Recognition and Commendation Dinner for 2019 and 2020.
Chief Shawn Keen presented Officer of the Year honors to Detective Brian Bourbeau for 2019 and to Officer Justin Gant for 2020.
Mayor Duke Bennett presented Officer Justin Gant the Medal of Honor Award, while the Combat Cross was presented to Lt. Marc Phillips, Sgt. Adam Loudermilk and Officer Daniel Johnson for their actions with Officer Gant during a traffic stop that turned violent.
The nomination of Bourbeau for the 2019 honor highlights his work with the Vigo County Drug Task Force, including an investigation that involved the federal Drug Enforcement Administration to bust a multi-county drug ring. The investigation resulted in seizure of 23 pounds of methamphetamine and 15 federal indictments for crimes associated with conspiracy to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine.
"Even being as involved in this investigation as this detective was, he still managed to lead the unit in stats, demonstrating the true strength of his work ethic," the nomination said.
Bourbeau also has served on THPD's Special Response Team for eight of his 10 years with the department.
The nomination of Gant highlights his strong work ethic and his involvement in two of the highest profit incidents the department saw in 2020.
During an incident in September, Gant helped apprehend a violent criminal who had discharged a firearm in downtown Terre Haute. Gant and other officers pursued the suspect for several miles before taking him into custody.
The second incident occurred in March when another officer performed a traffic stop and requested assistance. A struggle with a suspect ensured over a firearm.
"In speaking with those on scene, it is believed that without this officer's prompt actions, others could have been seriously injured or killed," the nomination of Gant said.
The Medal of Honor Award and the Combat Cross were presented to Gant, Phillips, Loudermilk and Johnson for their actions stemming from the same March incident involving the traffic stop.
Other commendation awards presented Friday were:
Exceptional Service Awards
20 Years -- Capts. Jason Brentlinger, Aaron Loudermilk and Gary Shook; Lts. Jason Czupryn, Scott Funkhouser and Kayle Pickens; Sgts. Troy Davis, Michael Ellerman, Theodore Lemke, Joseph “J.T.” Pearce and Jeremy Sparks; Det. Kenneth Murphy; Ofc. Jonathan Sweatt
25 Years -- Assistant Chief of Detectives Matthew Carden; Sgts. Christian Gallagher and Greg Mosbarger; Dets. Rick Decker and David Thompson, Ofc. Vincent Billberry
30 Years -- Dets. Kurt Brinegar, Greg Ferency and Brent Stoelting
2020 Civilian Service Award -- Jerry Calandrilla, Tucker Carson, Mike Franklin and Pat McBroom
Certificate of Commendation -- Lt. Kayle Pickens; Sgts. Les Hamm, Brent Heaton and James Ribolla; Ofcs. Anthony Damanis, Cameron Diekhoff, Kyle Lex, Jacob Low, Hansford Mann, Jeffrey Pupilli, Cody Tidd and Thomas Welch
Unit Citation -- Sgts. Matt Rains and David Stamper; Dets. Julia Piety and Farron Stevens; Ofcs. Adam Neese and Cody Tidd
Grand Cordon -- Sgts. Joseph “JT” Pearce and Justin Sears; Dets. Brian Bourbeau, Martin Dooley, Devon Huebner, Daniel Lafave, Matthew Murray, Brad Rumsey, Lance Sanders and Donald Toney; Ofcs. Vasco Billberry, Dustin Cawthon, Nicholas Ciolli, Travis Clements, Marcia Crapo, Jardale “JR” Gibbs, Alan James and Chris Jones
Honorable Service -- Chief of Police Shawn Keen; Sgt. Troy Davis; Dets. Devon Huebner, Donald Toney and Daniel Walker; Ofc. Justin Coyle
Meritorious Service -- Ofcs. Nicholas Ciolli, Eric Eldred, Justin Gant, Andrew Haley, Matthew Hall and Ivan Walker
Lifesaving Award-- Ofcs. Jardale “JR” Gibbs, Joshua Goldner, Tell Howson, Adam Noel, Ryan Plasse and Lance Sanders
Gallantry Star -- Sgts. Jesse Chambers and Les Hamm; Dets. Matthew Murray and Kyle Toney; Ofcs. Alan James, Anthony Mazzon, Adam Noel and Ivan Walker
The Mike Dinkel Memorial Award was presented to Zeliha Caputo, owner/operator of Zeliha’s Barber Shop.
The award presentations were made by Dana Winklepleck, news anchor at WTWO/WAWV, and Susan Dinkel, news director and anchor at WTHI-TV/MyFOX10.
The invocation was given by THPD Sgt. Todd Haller.
Also participating in the evening’s program conducted at The Main Event were Sally Whitehurst, assistant vice president of marketing for First Financial Bank, and Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
The event was sponsored by First Financial Bank, a member of First Financial Corp., which provides a financial services delivery system consisting of 81 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee and more than 100 FirstPlus ATMs.
Members of the Terre Haute Police Awards and Recognition Committee are president Adam Loudermilk, vice president Brad Rumsey, secretary Jeff Pupilli, interim secretary; Brittany Coffman, and Justin Gant, Jardale “JR” Gibbs, Joshua Loudermilk, Marc Phillips, James Ribolla and Gary Shook.
