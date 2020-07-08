Police bar lights

Terre Haute police are investing a nonfatal shooting Tuesday night in the 2000 block of North 11th Street.

Officers were dispatched about 8:40 p.m. and found a man had been shot, possibly as part of domestic incident, police said. 

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an apparent non-life threatening wound.

The suspect is known and the investigation continues.  Police said more information will be released when the investigation allows.

