Terre Haute police are investing a nonfatal shooting Tuesday night in the 2000 block of North 11th Street.
Officers were dispatched about 8:40 p.m. and found a man had been shot, possibly as part of domestic incident, police said.
The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of an apparent non-life threatening wound.
The suspect is known and the investigation continues. Police said more information will be released when the investigation allows.
