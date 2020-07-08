Helen F. Roberts, 86, of Brownsburg, IN, passed away at 5:10 A.M. Monday, July 6, 2020 in Clinton Gardens in Clinton, IN. She was born February 13, 1934 in Worthington, IN, to Dallas Faulk and Eva Irene (Jenkins) Faulk. Survivors include her son, Kevin Ross (Kim) of Brazil, IN; grandchildren…