A Terre Haute Police officer is facing a criminal charge of domestic battery and will appear in court today.
Officer Jeremy Bales, a 6-year veteran in the patrol division, is to appear in Vigo Superior Court 4 at 10:30 a.m.
The charge is in connection to an off-duty incident at his residence in Vigo County.
According to a news release this morning by Chief Shawn Keen, a report was made to the Vigo County Sheriff's Department on March 3. Based on the allegations and circumstances, Officer Bales was placed on immediate relief of duty at the scene. His departmental firearm, badge, and vehicle were removed from his use.
The Terre Haute Police Merit Commission was also notified of Officer Bales’ leave status.
Officer Bales has remained on immediate relief of duty since the day of the incident, police said.
The THPD Merit Commission has been notified of the filing of the criminal charge today. Under merit rules, the commission must “determine if the member should be suspended pending resolution of the criminal action, and if such suspension is to be with or without pay.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.