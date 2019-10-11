Terre Haute Police might be the next agency participating in A&E Network's real-time police show "Live PD.”
It is not a done deal, but a proposed agreement between the City of Terre Haute and Big Fish Entertainment is the last agenda item for Tuesday's Board of Public Works and Safety meeting at city hall. The meeting starts at 9 a.m.
If approved, the agreement would allow the Live PD camera crews to follow officers on the job on Friday and Saturday nights, with viewers seeing what local police officers see during their shifts. A delay of about 20 minutes prevents the airing of disturbing content or the release of information that could compromise investigations.
The city of Jeffersonville in southern Indiana ended a one-year run with Live PD in 2018.
According to a website for the program, “Live PD viewers get unfettered and unfiltered live access inside a variety of the country’s busiest police forces, both urban and rural, and the communities they patrol on a typical night. Viewers are encouraged to post their comments about what they witness throughout the night on Facebook and Twitter.”
The program is moderated by an in-studio host and analyst to guide viewers through the night and give insight to what audiences see in real time. The crews use a mix of dash cams, fixed rig and handheld cameras. The show bounces between featured police departments during each program.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen has declined to comment about the agreement until a contract is signed.
