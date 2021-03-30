Terre Haute police officers are checking out a report of explosives found in the 900 block of South 34th Street and ask the public to avoid the area for now.

City police on social media said a homeowner had located two items that appear to be grenades that belonged to a deceased relative. It is unknown if the devices are live or inert.

Per police department policy and out of an abundance of caution, the area has been secured and the Indiana State Police bomb unit has been requested.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.