An Illinois man wanted on a murder charge and parole violation was arrested early today in Terre Haute.

Christopher E. Glass, 36, of Mason, Illinois, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 2:54 a.m. on an out-of-state warrant. His bond is set at $5 million.

Police PIO Sgt. Ryan Adamson said officers acted quickly and took Glass into custody without incident.

No other information was available this morning.