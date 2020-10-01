A 16-year-old girl found with Olney, Illinois, fatal shooting suspect Rick Meador in Florida on Tuesday has become the third person charged in the Sept. 6 death of Kyle M. Johnson, 19, of Olney.
On Tuesday, Illinois State Police said U.S. marshals and Walton County sheriff's deputies had located Meador, 18, at a campground in DeFuniak, Florida, and arrested him on a Richland County, Illinois, first-degree murder warrant.
Also taken into custody was a 16-year-old girl from Olney who had been listed as missing and endangered in connection with the murder investigation.
Today (Wednesday, Oct. 1), ISP said the Richland County State's Attorney's Office had secured a warrant charging the 16-year-old with first-degree murder by accountability. She is now held in the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Center in Crestview, Florida, awaiting extradition.
Meador is held in Walton County, Florida, while awaiting extradition.
Previously arrested in the case was Tara Haws, 33, of Olney. She faces a charge of first-degree murder by accountability.
On Sept. 6, ISP detectives were asked by Olney police to assist with a homicide investigation at the intersection of North Walnut and East Laurel Street in Olney.
State police said Johnson was found with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries.
