FORT MYERS, Fla. [mdash] Rosemary Lee Kuykendall, 78, of Fort Myers, FL, and formerly of Terre Haute, IN, passed away Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Hospice in Lehigh Acres, FL. She was born in Terre Haute on July 8, 1941, to Paul and Margaret Earlywine. She married Charles A. Kuykendall in …