Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Foggy early. Then periods of showers this afternoon. High 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.