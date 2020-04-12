Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low near 40F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.