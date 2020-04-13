Now more than ever, social distancing and wearing protective masks when in public are being encouraged by the Vigo County Health Department as the state enters peak time of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are still seeing too many people bringing their kids to the grocery stores. Too many people not wearing masks in public,” Vigo public health educator Roni Elder said today. “There's no candy-coating it. You need to be wearing a mask in public. If you need a mask, contact the health department since we have been collecting them to give away.”
Vigo County's active case count remains at 38, Elder said. Three people have died in Vigo County from COVID-19. The most recent victim was a longtime Terre Haute firefighter who had been hospitalized at Union Health.
No information is available on whether any nursing homes in Vigo County have reported positive cases. Elder said that information will not be shared at this time.
New cases were added today by the Indiana State Department of Health to its map to show Clay County with 11 active cases and Putnam County with 32. Vermillion County remains at 3 confirmed cases, Parke at 7, and Sullivan at 6 active cases.
ISDH today announced that 331 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private laboratories. That brings to 8,236 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s total.
A total of 350 Hoosiers have died to date. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
To date, 44,539 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 42,489 on Sunday.
Marion County had the most new cases, at 129. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Hamilton (11), Hendricks (16), Johnson (11) and Lake (54). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.
The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov. Cases are listed by county of residence. Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH. The dashboard will be updated at noon each day.
Meanwhile, the state website has been updated to add more demographic information about those with COVID-19.
Forty-seven percent of the cases have occurred in white Hoosiers, who make up 85 percent of the state's population.
About 17 percent of cases are in black Hoosiers, who make up less than 10 percent of the state's population.
The category of Other, which includes bi-racial Hoosiers, makes up 12 percent of the total, but the category represents only 2 percent of the state population.
Another 19 percent of active cases as listed as unknown race on the demographic chart.
Statistics also show that 60 percent of the deaths have occurred in men, while women account for 55 percent of those with the virus.
In Vigo County, Union Hospital reports that as of Sunday, 420 tests had been conducted with 312 negative results and 49 positive results. Some of those results are for residents of other counties.
In Vigo County, the COVID-19 Hotline at 812-238-4871 remains open to answer questions. Hours of operations are 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.