A Sullivan County theft investigation has recovered more than $10,000 in stolen property resulting in one arrest in Clay County.
On Friday, deputy Justin Copeland investigated a sizable theft in northeastern Sullivan County, Sheriff Clark Cottom said.
Deputy Copeland learned items stolen included a handgun, a motor vehicle, a four wheel ATV, a car trailer, box trailer, brush hog, horse saddles, as well as several thousand dollars worth of power tools and equipment.
Copeland learned the four wheeler might be located at a residence inside Clay County, not far from Jasonville, so he went to that address with deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. Dugger Town Marshal Bill Snead assisted.
Upon arrival officers spotted the stolen four wheeler, Cottom said. During the subsequent investigation, deputies found two active meth labs, along with about $10,000 in stolen property.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office then took the lead role and arrested Ronald Hayne of Clay County on numerous charges. He was taken to the Clay County Jail.
Cottom said reports will be filed with the Sullivan County Prosecutors Office on Monday to determine what charges may be filed in Sullivan County.
