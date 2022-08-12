Hailey Grcich is back at Indiana State University for her junior year of college, and she’s looking forward to some normalcy after two years of pandemic protocols and uncertainties.
A psychology major from Cedar Lake, she moved into Reeve Hall on Friday with assistance from her parents. ISU students are moving back this weekend, with classes starting Tuesday.
“I’m excited to not have masks for everything and to kind of be transitioning back to normal,” she said. Her freshmen year, part of her classes were online. And last year, masking indoors was mandatory up until March.
While college enrollments have been declining nationally, for Grcich, college is necessary to meet her goals; she wants to be a child psychologist.
She values the experiences, the opportunities and the friendships she’s gained at ISU. She’s also a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
Move-in at ISU started Thursday for students from Vigo County and surrounding areas.
“It’s always great to see the campus come alive with students moving in and everyone excited for a new academic year,” said Mark Alesia, ISU director of communication. “We have more freshman living on campus compared to last year and more students overall living on campus.”
On parking lots next to residence halls, new and returning students could be seen carrying luggage and rolling carts full of personal items to their rooms. Sunshine and mild temperatures made the daunting task a little easier.
Family, friends and ISU volunteers offered plenty of assistance.
Students brought fans, pillows, small refrigerators, lamps, clothes and more as they transformed their rooms into a home-away-from home.
Moriah Williams, a business major from Indianapolis, moved into Cromwell Hall.
College is the right choice for her, she said. “A lot of people are going to other options, including the workforce. I think getting a higher education means getting more money for you and just a better life in general,” she said.
R’ryana Rivers, a Ball State student, helped Williams with the move and also offered her advice.
“I’ve been telling her all this stuff. ... You’ll meet a lot of friends. You’re going to love it here,” Rivers said. “She’s nervous, but I’m excited for her.”
Lilly Fleming, a freshmen from Kincaid, Illinois, is a psychology major and wants to pursue counseling. She chose ISU “because I really like the environment,” she said.
She’s a first generation college student “and I want to set a good example for my two younger siblings,” she said. She’s using a Pell grant and loans to help fund her education.
Her mom, Lisa Fleming, said, “I’m very proud — and sad.” Her daughter is moving about 2 1/2 hours away from Kincaid. “She’s not too far from home, but far enough for her to feel like she’s leaving,” mom said.
Levi Johnson, a freshman from the Martinsville area, is attending ISU because “it’s a nice place and ... I wanted to pursue mathematics. I didn’t think going to a trade school would be exactly my forte.”
He eventually hopes to do research or teach math. He believes that a college degree “opens a good amount of doors for you.”
Lucy Butler, a freshman from Greencastle, will study pre-occupational therapy. She chose ISU because “it’s close to home but not too close to home.” It’s also “not too expensive.”
She’s pursuing a college degree because she believes “it just totally improves your life. All this background information that you can use in your day-to-day life ... and bonding with friends and making those strong relationships now, just helps build a better future,” she said.
Her dad, Shelby, said he’s excited for her to take that next step in her life. “I feel she’s ready and she’ll do great things,” he said.
ISU will welcome new Sycamores during a convocation at 4 p.m Sunday in Hulman Center, with March through the Arch immediately following. This year’s theme is, “Welcome to the Forest.”
Back soon
Students will soon be returning to Vigo County’s three other institutions of higher education.
• Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology: First-year students arrive Aug. 26. The 2022-23 academic year begins Sept. 1.
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College: Students return next Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 21. First day of classes is Aug. 23.
• Ivy Tech: Aug. 22 is the start of 16-week classes and first 8-week term.
