Tears streamed down Cathy Azar’s face Thursday when she learned that the Saratoga restaurant — which has been her family’s pride and joy throughout its 80 years of existence — was one of only 25 restaurants nationwide named a “historic small restaurant” for 2022 by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express.
Terre Haute City Councilman George Azar, who with his wife owns the Saratoga, announced the honor with evident pride during Thursday’s City Council meeting. His declaration was greeted with hearty applause from his fellow council members and those in attendance.
A $40,000 grant accompanies the recognition, which Azar will apply to giving the exterior of the building what she calls “a facelift.”
In applying for the grant, Azar had to whittle 80 years of history into a 500-word essay.
“To be honest, it was super-emotional for me because as I wrote the history it was a lot about my family — my parents and uncle and the first generation,” Cathy Azar said. “As I filled out all the paperwork, I was doing it as much to honor the first generation as I was to help the third generation move forward.”
Her father, Abe Malooley, and her uncle Joe were the children of immigrants, Abe and Joe’s father died when Abe was 8, so he sold newspapers and ice cream and shined shoes at the downtown corner that would become the Saratoga’s home.
Azar reflected, “It tugs at the heartstrings — who knew that the corner of 5th and Wabash would become a career for the same family?”
Or, as she puts it on the restaurant’s website, “It’s rare that a restaurant survives 80 years at the same location with the same family of owners.”
The family embraced their role in hospitality and food service. “My family were premiere hosts and hostesses and had struggled so much in their life that they wanted to make sure that anybody who walked through the door felt welcome,” Azar said. “In the ‘40s, things were bustling around here.”
When the Saratoga first opened, it just occupied the bar side, which had previously been a bank. In the ‘60s, Azar’s parents bought the craft store next door in order to expand. The new dining area, Azar remembered with a laugh, had “some velvet stuff going on that was appropriate at the time.”
Cathy Azar joined the restaurant staff in the ‘70s while still in high school.
“I was a shy person back then and all of a sudden I was forced to not be shy anymore,” she recalled, adding that her training consisted solely of being handed some menus and being told to go wait on customers. Nonetheless, she said, “I fell in love with it.”
The Saratoga stayed put in the ‘80s when other restaurants and businesses abandoned the downtown area; more recently, it survived, if just barely, the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve learned to adapt,” Azar said.
The building’s facade will be refurbished. “I don’t think that the outside reflects who we are now, the ambiance we’ve created inside,” Azar said. Local artist Erin Caldwell will create a new vibrant, more abstract mural, using colors from the restaurant’s neon sign which, Azar vows, “will never leave.”
Applying for the grant was an arduous process; her daughter, Alexis Green, and son-in-law Dustin Green (who are managers at the restaurant and being groomed to take over for the Azars) thought she was wasting her time.
Even Azar was doubtful that the Saratoga would be named an historic restaurant.
“It was a shot in the dark, to be honest,” she said.
The words “thank you” cover the restaurant’s windows dozens of times over in appreciation of all who have patronized the business over the years.
