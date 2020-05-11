There will be an ad hoc committee meeting of the Terre Haute City Council at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 13.
The meeting will involve discussion of parking options and the development of downtown Terre Haute.
The electronic committee meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel and viewable by the public and media.
Questions and comments are due to the council by noon Wednesday. Those may be emailed to Clerk@TerreHaute.IN.GOV. People submitting questions are asked to include full name and address, including city, state and zip code.
