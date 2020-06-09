Richard LaVelle Christy, 91, of Shelburn, IN, passed away at 1:28 P.M. Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Cobblestone Crossings Health Campus in Terre Haute, IN. He was born May 7, 1929 in Coalmont, IN, to Horace Christy and Ethel (Tennis) Christy. Survivors include his wife of 66 years, JoAnn (Joseph)…