A Terre Haute woman died Wednesday night after her car struck a deer on U.S. 150 east of Paris, Illinois.
A report from Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett said Jordan L. Thorne, 25, died after a westbound Jeep Cherokee struck the deer, causing the animal to be thrown into Thorne's eastbound Honda CRV about 8:17 p.m.
The force of the first crash caused the deer to be thrown through the windshield of Thorne's vehicle and strike her. Her Honda CRV continued down the roadway until it came to rest in the south side ditch of the highway. The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was not injured.
Barrett pronounced Thorne dead at the scene.
The incident remains under the investigation of the Coroner and the Illinois State Police.
