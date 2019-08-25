The Vigo County Drug Task Force early Saturday morning arrested a Terre Haute woman in possession of nearly half a pound of methamphetamine.
Kyra Grindle, 19, of Terre Haute, was booked in the Vigo County Jail and charged with dealing in methamphetamine with at least 10 grams, unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession of a controlled substance, driving while suspended, burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, criminal confinement, intimidation, pointing a loaded firearm and criminal recklessness.
Grindle is set to appear 9 a.m. Monday in Vigo Superior Court 1. Her bond is set at $75,000, no 10% allowed.
The Drug Task Force searched Grindle's home at 2237 Third Ave. and found more than 200 grams of methamphetamine, three handguns and a sawed-off shotgun.
