Following the state's moving to stage five of Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track Indiana," plan, Mayor Duke Bennett announced Terre Haute will reopen City Hall on Tuesday.
City Hall will reopen Tuesday with the following guidelines:
• All residents entering city facilities will be required to wear a mask and to maintain social distancing
• Residents are asked to only visit long enough to conduct their business
• Residents are encouraged to call or use the city's website to conduct business virtually instead of visiting city facilities, if at all possible.
Anyone with questions should call the mayor's office at 812-244-2303.
