Under new owners, a second Dunkin' - formerly named Dunkin' Donuts - is in the works, with its opening slated for April at 2060 Lafayette Avenue, said Devarshi "Dave" Patel, one of three franchise owners.
Dave Patel, along with Sanjay Patel and Amit Patel, all from northwest Indiana, in September 2018 bought out the local Dunkin' franchise from Wabash Valley Donuts Inc., comprised of investors Mark McCreery, Tony McGee, Greg Lansing, Steve Panagouleas, and Jonathan Hunter.
That group opened a Dunkin' Donuts in Terre Haute in 2016.
"The (Dunkin') brand came to us asking if we wanted to purchase it when (Wabash Valley Donuts Inc.) wanted to sell it," Dave Patel said. "We own 19 locations," which includes the existing Dunkin' in Terre Haute at 2424 S. Third St.
The Terre Haute franchise requires three Dunkin' stores be established, Patel said. A third location has not yet been determined, he said.
"I joined the business in 2007. My parents were in the business since like 1994," Patel said.
The new store will employ about 15 workers, he said.
The new stand-alone building, which will be leased, will be located in a remodeled former oil change business at 2060 Lafayette Avenue. A state building permit shows the remodeling will be in 1,894 square feet. It's listed as a satellite store with no cooking.
Patel said Dunkin' nationwide has centralized baking facilities which ship out donuts daily to its franchise stores.
The ownership group, Patel said, is still waiting on approval for a construction design release from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.
"We are still waiting on that from the state and, once we get that, it will be 3 1/2 to four months, so we are hoping for April," Patel said of the second store's opening.
Originally, Dunkin' was named Open Kettle, when caterer William Rosenberg founded the business in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1948, serving coffee and doughnut locally. In 1950, the business was renamed Dunkin' Donuts.
In 1955, the first Dunkin’ Donuts franchise opened, and in just 10 years, the number of restaurants had grown to over 100. The corporation now has more than 12,000 locations worldwide. In 2019, the corporation officially changed its name from Dunkin' Donuts to just Dunkin'.
