A student at Terre Haute South High School and a staff member at Dixie Bee Elementary who were on school grounds during their infectious periods have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vigo County School Corp. is working with the Vigo County Health Department and assisting contact tracers as they identify any close contacts.

Students and staff have been notified, and will only need to quarantine if contacted by the Vigo County Health Department. The student at Terre Haute South High School was in the “A” cohort.

The Vigo County School Corp. prioritizes the safety of its students and staff and will continue to enforce mitigation procedures to protect our community.