Terre Haute beginning Thursday will be doing leaf pickup between Eighth and Maple avenues and from North First Street to Fruitridge Avenue.
Scheduled leaf pickups then continue north the following weeks.
An updated leaf pickup schedule will be announced each week and also updated schedule on the city website at www.terrehaute.in.gov and on our Terre Haute's Facebook page.
The leaf pickup schedule is weather dependent and therefore subject to change.
The city asks residents to remember:
• Some crews may periodically work in other areas of the city — outside that prescribed by the weekly schedule — that have large accumulations of leaves in order to keep storm drains open. If you see crews working outside the scheduled area do not be concerned if you do not have your leaves ready. They will be back during the officially scheduled week.
• Once the city has completed the initial pickup, crews will make a second pass through areas with significant remaining leaves. People can also call 311 to request a second pickup.
• Residents are asked to have leaves raked neatly into a pile in the tree row, or city right-of-way, and not into the street. Crews will come through and blow them into the street prior to pick up. This prevents storm sewers from becoming plugged.
