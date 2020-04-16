Effective Aug. 1, Terre Haute Regional Hospital will step down its trauma center status from Level 2 to Level 3.
Regional CEO Nathan Vooys announced the decision Thursday, largely citing financial pressures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The specifics surrounding Regional's Level 3 program will be detailed over the next several months, Vooys said in an open letter.
Union Hospital in Terre Haute also has a Level 3 trauma program.
"There will be changes to the services that we provide, but we will strive to maintain key services that our patients need most when minutes matter," Vooys said. "While I am disappointed that the current financial pressure on our organization necessitates this decision, we remain committed to patients needing trauma care in our community."
Vooys wrote that although Regional had established a very high level program, it faced challenges, including in recruitment to the Terre Haute area of the highly specialized doctors required to meet the standards of a Level 2 trauma program.
Then the coronavirus hit.
Vooys said Regional Hospital responded quickly and well, but it has not been unscathed.
"As people continue to stay at home (as they should), non-essential patient visits to our hospital have dropped dramatically," he wrote. "Visits to our emergency room and admissions to our inpatient units are significantly lower than what they typically are.
"We have redeployed many of our staff to different areas of our hospital, offering training and education for many to work in new areas. Those who couldn’t be redeployed are currently eligible for pandemic pay at 70 percent of their normal pay. Many are choosing to use their paid time off hours to make up the difference to receive 100 percent of their base pay.
"Cancelling elective surgical cases per Gov.(Eric) Holcomb’s request was the right thing to do to conserve PPE (personal protective equipment) and to reduce unnecessary risks of exposure, but doing so has had a dramatic financial impact. Having this happen at the same time as we are investing heavily in preparations for the impact of the coronavirus on our community has become a financial 'perfect storm' requiring Regional to make difficult decisions to ensure we have adequate resources to care for our patients, staff, and community for the future."
Terre Haute Regional in July 2015 made the decision to establish a Level 2 trauma center in the Wabash Valley.
Trauma centers in Indiana
Indiana relies upon the American College of Surgeons-Committee on Trauma (ACS-COT) to verify trauma centers, according to the state health department. Those trauma centers are classified in three levels, Level 1 being the highest.
Currently, there are 23 verified trauma centers in Indiana -- four Level 1 centers, six Level 2 centers and 13 Level 3 centers.
All of Indiana's Level 1 Centers are in Indianapolis: Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital; Riley Hospital for Children at Indiana University Health; Eskenazi Health; and St. Vincent Hospital.
With Terre Haute Regional stepping down to a Level 3 center, the nearest Level 2 trauma centers will be in Evansville: Deaconess Hospital and St. Vincent Hospital.
A Level 3 center, according to the American Trauma Society, has the "ability to provide prompt assessment, resuscitation, surgery, intensive care and stabilization of injured patients and emergency operations.
Elements of Level 3 centers include:
- 24-hour immediate coverage by emergency medicine physicians and the prompt availability of general surgeons and anesthesiologists.
- Comprehensive quality assessment program
- Transfer agreements for patients requiring more comprehensive care at a Level I or Level II Trauma Center.
- Providing back-up care for rural and community hospitals.
- Offering continued education of the nursing and allied health personnel or the trauma team.
- Involvement with prevention efforts and an active outreach program for its referring communities.
The America Trauma Society says additional components of a Level 2 program include 24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons, as well as coverage by the specialties of orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology and critical care.
