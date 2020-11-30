Terre Haute police are investigating a stabbing death that occurred Sunday morning.
No arrest has been made, said Sgt. Ryan Adamson, but the investigation continues.
About 8:15 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the Rodeway Inn at 400 S. Third St. where they found a man administering CPR to a stabbing victim.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.
Police have spoken to several witnesses, including the person who committed the stabbing, Adamson said.
Updates will be provided to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office.
