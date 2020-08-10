Terre Haute police are investigating an early Monday incident in which shots were fired into an occupied truck.
City police said officers were dispatched about 12:30 a.m. Monday to the area of First Avenue and North Fifth Street on a report of shots fired.
A security guard with the Citizen’s Housing Security told officers he was finishing paperwork in the 1000 block of North Fourth Street when someone fired shots into his truck.
He was not hurt, but the truck did have several bullet holes in it, city police said on their Facebook page.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Devon Huebner at 812-244-2634.
