Terre Haute police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of North Seventh and Elm streets about 2 a.m. today, according to a THPD news release.
One person was shot and taken to a local hospital, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
At about 2 a.m., officers responded to "The Tree House" bar located at Seventh and Elm in reference to a large fight and gun shots.
While officers were responding to the scene, other responding officers located a vehicle leaving the scene that was determined to have the male shooting victim inside. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to the scene and began investigating and collecting evidence.
There is not believed to be any danger to the public at this time and investigators are actively working the case, according to the news release issued later Saturday morning.
If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-238-1661.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.