lights

Terre Haute police ask that the public avoid the area of the 2200 block of Sycamore Street.

A man sought on warrants and who has made threats to shoot officers has barricaded himself in a house near Sycamore and North 22nd streets.

The department's special response team has been called in, and police negotiators are attempting to contact the man, police said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Tags

Recommended for you