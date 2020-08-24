A body camera program could be in use by Terre Haute police as early as November at a cost of almost $1 million over five years.

Terre Haute Police Department Chief Shawn Keen presented a contract today to the city's Board of Public Works to outfit police cars with dash cameras and officers with body cameras from Body Worn by Utility Inc. of Decatur, Georgia.

The Board of Works approved the contract at a cost of $189,000 per year for a total of $946,000 over five years.

Keen issued a news release today outlining a process that began in January 2019 when city police entered discussions with police chiefs from around the state at the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police Conference.

Through initial discussions, Keen said, the different types of systems, contracts, and experiences were explored. By the end of 2019, two potential companies emerged as the larger providers of body-cameras nationally. Demonstrations were set up for the two larger providers beginning in February.

On March 6, a Department of Justice grant for body worn cameras opened, and THPD applied for the grant in hopes of reducing costs locally.

In addition to the mayor and representatives from the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office, the Terre Haute City Legal Department, and Terre Haute City Council, stakeholders from the community including members of the NAACP and local reform groups have taken part in evaluating the presentations from the two companies. These stakeholders have also participated in policy development discussions with members of the department as the program progresses.

“After review of the capabilities of both companies with stakeholders, the feedback led us to recommend the Body Worn system,” Keen said. “The Body Worn system provides a number of features no other company can provide making them a sole source provider. Specifically, Body Worn provides CAD Activation, uniform integration, real-time communication, holster sensor, foot pursuit activation, officer down alerts, and a critical incident management system. In addition, we are working toward having the Body Worn Company equip the interview rooms at the proposed new THPD building with recording equipment that will allow all evidence video to be stored on the same platform.”

Keen said the initial goal was to request funding from the Terre Haute City Council through the 2021 budget process and begin the program in January. However, Mayor Duke Bennett has committed funding to move forward with this program now, Keen said.

“On today’s date, the next step in this process begins with the submission of the Utility Body Worn contract to the Board of Public Works for body and dash cameras,” Keen said. “Should the Board of Public Works sign this agreement, we have been told through the company that it will take approximately 60 days to become operational.”

The company will provide training to all officers and stakeholders having administrative functions. All marked police vehicles will be outfitted with a router and multiple cameras.

“Working with the Mayor and our other stakeholders, we are working toward the goal of being operational with our body and dash camera program this November,” Keen said. “We are grateful to all who have and continue to support us in the community and believe this program represents another way we can better serve you and further our transparency efforts.”

The timeline for the program calls for policy development to be complete by Sept. 15. Training for officers and support staff will occur Sept. 28 to Oct. 9. Outfitting of the marked squad cars with cameras and routers will occur Aug 25 to Oct. 31.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department rolled out body camera usage this month, and the Indiana State Police is expected to implement body camera usage by early 2021.

This article will be updated.