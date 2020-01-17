Hulman Center construction means that Terre Haute North and South Vigo high school commencement ceremonies will be in the high school gymnasiums this year, district officials said today.
The Vigo County School Corp. announced commencement dates, times, and locations for its six high schools.
At North Vigo and South Vigo, gyms will have capacity for 2,000 on commencement day, not including the graduating classes. Both schools will provide graduates with a set number of tickets. Ticket distribution, along with plans for a ticket exchange, will be announced to students by individual schools. The North Vigo and South Vigo High School parent boosters will coordinate tickets for their respective schools.
The school district is also exploring a webcast for North and South Vigo High Schools, to accommodate home viewing of the commencement exercises.
The Vigo County School Corp. has known for about a year that Hulman Center would not be available for high school graduations this spring, said Mark Alesia, ISU director of communication.
After ISU's own commencement in May, chairs are being torn out in the upper bowl and being re-covered. "We’re not having any events in Hulman Center, including opening ceremonies of the Special Olympics, from ISU commencement to November," Alesia said. Hulman Center is undergoing a $50 million renovation, with completion slated for November.
The times and locations for VCSC graduations are as follows:
-Booker T. Washington High School: Friday, May 29, 6 p.m., Terre Haute South Vigo High School Auditorium
-Vigo Virtual Success Academy: TBD
-McLean High School: Friday, May 29, 7 p.m., Terre Haute South Vigo High School Auditorium
-West Vigo High School: Sunday, May 31, 1 p.m., West Vigo High School gymnasium
-Terre Haute North Vigo High School: Sunday, May 31, 3 p.m., Terre Haute North Vigo High School gymnasium
-Terre Haute South Vigo High School: Sunday, May 31, 6 p.m., Terre Haute South Vigo High School gymnasium
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.