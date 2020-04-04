Allura has notified the state it will lay off 83 employees at its Terre Haute plant between April 3 and June 2, citing COVID-19's adverse effects on production as its reason.
The company filed a Worker Adjustment Retraining and Notification (WARN) Act notice with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development on Friday, with carbon copies sent to the Vigo Board of Commissioners, county attorney Michael Wright and the Terre Haute legal department.
Allura is a fiber cement siding company based in the Vigo County Industrial Park at 1001 W. Industrial Drive.
In the letter Allura outlines what positions will be impacted and the tentative layoff dates.
• 34 were scheduled to be laid off Friday
• 12 more by April 17
• 22 more by April 24
• 14 more through the last week of May
"As you know, the COVID-19 virus recently reached pandemic proportions and the federal government, and many state have declared a state of emergency," Allura wrote in its letter to the state.
"These sudden and unexpected circumstances adversely affected out business operations and, unfortunately, prevented us from providing notice sooner."
In lieu of the 60-day mandatory notice, Allura said it has agreed to provide pay and benefits to those laid off from time of separation through June 2.
