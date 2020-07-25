A Terre Haute man was killed in Indianapolis early Saturday morning following a multi-vehicle crash in an Interstate 65 construction zone.
David Vasquez Jr., 23, died after being struck by a car while working construction on I-65, according to a news release from Indiana State Police.
Cheyenne Prass, 24, of Indianapolis, has been arrested and faces a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.
Police say just after midnight Saturday Prass approached a construction zone near the 111.6-mile marker of I-65 in the right lane prior to a lane closure just ahead.
Police said Prass failed to merge left and instead swerved right to avoid colliding with the arrow board indicating the lane's closure.
Once on the right shoulder police say Prass struck Vasquez Jr. with her car, hit a parked construction truck before spinning into the traffic lane and hitting a tractor trailer and another vehicle.
Vasquez was pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from bystanders and EMS first responders. Police said there no additional injuries in the crash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.