Indiana Conservation Officers arrested a Terre Haute man Sunday on a warrant in connection with multiple counts of illegal taking of white-tailed deer.
Clint D. Lawson, 30, faces three counts of theft, a Level 6 felony, two counts of unlawful taking of white-tailed deer, Class B misdemeanor, and one count of assisting a criminal, a Class A misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
An investigation into Lawson's hunting activities began in January 2018. Officers seized three sets of white-tailed deer antlers from Lawson in June 2018. The size and quality of the antlers were used to assess their fair market values at a combined $6,300 or more. As a result of the combined value of the deer, the three theft charges were filed.
Lawson appeared in Vigo Superior Court 6 on Monday where a trial date of Feb. 20 was set. Lawson also has a court hearing on Dec. 12.
Lawson was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 4:51 p.m. Sunday with bond set at $10,000, no 10 percent allowed.
