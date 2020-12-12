A Terre Haute man faces a preliminary charge of reckless homicide following a Saturday afternoon shooting.
Steven Rickard, 33, faces preliminary charges of reckless homicide, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of methamphetamine.
The charges stem from an incident at 1434 Grand Avenue, according to Terre Haute Police Department.
Police about 2:53 p.m. Saturday were called to the residence in reference to a report of a female with a gunshot wound.
The woman was taken to a local hospital. She later died, according to police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.