police lights

A Terre Haute man faces a preliminary charge of reckless homicide following a Saturday afternoon shooting. 

Steven Rickard, 33, faces preliminary charges of reckless homicide, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of methamphetamine. 

The charges stem from an incident at 1434 Grand Avenue, according to Terre Haute Police Department. 

Police about 2:53 p.m. Saturday were called to the residence in reference to a report of a female with a gunshot wound. 

The woman was taken to a local hospital. She later died, according to police. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you