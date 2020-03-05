A Terre Haute man died Wednesday night in a crash on Indiana 63 north of Clinton.
Ryan Sutton, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 8:30 p.m. crash at Washington Street in Fairview Park.
Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps said deputies found a Hyundai Accent and a Dodge pickup truck, both with heavy damage, in the west ditch of the highway.
Dodge driver Amanda Swinford, 32, of Clinton, told police the Hyundai driver was trapped in his car. She said she was trying to cross the highway but did not see the car because its headlights were not on.
The investigation is ogoing as of Thursday morning.
Indiana State Police crash reconstructionists were called to the scene to investigate.
Swinford was taken to Union Hospital-Clinton with minor injuries.
Sutton’s family has been notified.
