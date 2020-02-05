A Terre Haute man is facing murder and other charges in connection with the January death of a Greencastle woman.
John Gonzalez, 28, of Terre Haute, is in custody, according to the Greencastle Police Department.
Putnam County Prosecutor Tim Bookwalter filed charges against Gonzalez on Wednesday in Putnam County Superior Court of murder, auto theft and theft of a firearm, according to court records available online.
Police said Gonzalez is charged in the death of Melissa Attkisson, 44, whom the Greencastle Banner Graphic newspaper identified as his girlfriend.
Police officers about 11:30 p.m. Jan. 28 were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of East Berry Street in Greencastle, where Atkisson was found dead of blunt-force traumatic injuries.
Greencastle police immediately began a homicide investigation and initially were assisted by Putnam County sheriff’s deputies and Indiana State Police.
Gonzalez was found walking Monday in Rock Island County, Illinois, near Attkisson’s stolen car and in possession of several of her belongings, including credit cards, according to the Banner Graphic.
He was initially held on a warrant out of Vigo County charging parole violation.
Gonzalez is reportedly not fighting extradition and soon will be returned to Indiana, likely first to Vigo County.
Indiana Department of Corrections records available online indicate Gonzalez has served time for a 2012 sexual battery conviction in Vigo County and a 2015 robbery conviction in Fountain County.
In a Wednesday night posting on its Facebook page, the Greencastle Police Department said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Melissa’s family during this time of grief.”
Greencastle police also thanked the many law enforcement agencies In Indiana and Illinois that assisted in the investigation.
